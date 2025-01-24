Amboy Crater
Amboy Crater, formed of ash and cinders, is 250 feet high and 1,500 feet in diameter. It is situated in one of the youngest volcanic fields in the United States. The site offers picnic tables, restroom facilities, hiking trail to the rim with rest stations along the way, and an ADA ramada overlook for viewing.
Amboy Crater was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1973 and is recognized for its visual and geological significance. Amboy Crater is an example of a very symmetrical volcanic cinder cone. There is a breach on the west side of the crater where basaltic lava poured out over a vast area of 24 square miles, which contains lava lakes, collapsed lava tubes and sinks, spatter cones and massive flows of basalt. Amboy Crater lies about halfway between Barstow and Needles (about 66 miles from each) off Historic Route 66 National Trails Highway.
Amboy Crater and surrounding area are unique volcanic environments where temperatures can get very hot. Make sure to pack plenty of water and check the local weather before your trip.
Learn more: www.blm.gov/visit/amboy-crater-national-natural-landmark
Photo by Kyle Sullivan, BLM
Original public domain image from Flickr