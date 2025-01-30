Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecaterpillar butterflymonarch butterflymilkweedanimalleafblackpublic domaingreenA monarch (Danaus plexippus) caterpillar on milkweed leaf.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4971 x 3314 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLonely astronaut surreal fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669702/lonely-astronaut-surreal-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720198/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseLonely astronaut surreal fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664983/lonely-astronaut-surreal-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVariable checkerspot (Euphydryas chalcedona corralensis) during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655187/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePurple glittery butterflies background, dreamy remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523873/purple-glittery-butterflies-background-dreamy-remixView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licensePurple glittery butterflies background, dreamy remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8524357/purple-glittery-butterflies-background-dreamy-remixView licenseCalifornia patch (Chlosyne californica) butterfly during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: An…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654974/photo-image-butterfly-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688606/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseCalifornia patchCalifornia patch (Chlosyne californica) butterfly during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654967/photo-image-butterfly-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603850/happy-passover-poster-templateView licenseCalifornia Patch (Chlosyne californica) on scatCalifornia Patch (Chlosyne californica) butterflies gather on a large scat to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654944/photo-image-butterfly-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseResort collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526662/resort-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesert Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes coloro)Desert Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes coloro) on late summer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654932/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661683/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePainted Lady ButterflyPainted Lady (Vanessa cardui) nectaring on goldenbush during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654992/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly nature desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10488006/editable-butterfly-nature-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVariable checkerspot (Euphydryas chalcedona corralensis) during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655191/photo-image-butterfly-plant-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668413/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrange Skipperling (Copaeodes aurantiaca) butterfly nectaring on wildflower NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text: A small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655120/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePurple glittery butterflies iPhone wallpaper, dreamy backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511485/purple-glittery-butterflies-iphone-wallpaper-dreamy-backgroundView licenseMonarch caterpillar on common milkweedPhoto by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028299/photo-image-plant-green-leafFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526693/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDainty Sulphur Butterfly (Nathalis iole) nectaring on wildflower during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655096/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672599/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseGreat purple hairstreakGreat purple hairstreak (Atlides halesus) nectaring on baccharis during fall butterfly count NPS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655231/photo-image-butterfly-flowers-animalFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies & hill animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661502/butterflies-hill-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseGray hairstreak (Strymon melinus) nectaring during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text: A…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655234/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668418/garden-party-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseMonarch Caterpillar on Common MilkweedPhoto by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028552/photo-image-plant-leaf-summerFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603891/passover-celebration-poster-templateView licenseSpider and its catchA banded garden spider (Argiope trifasciata) catches a Desert black swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654980/photo-image-butterflies-gradient-animalFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies & flowers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672513/butterflies-flowers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWhite Checkered-Skipper (Burnsius albescens)White Checkered-Skipper (Burnsius albescens) on late summer wildflowers. NPS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654956/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly nature background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10525401/editable-butterfly-nature-background-designView licenseMacro BeeBee species on late summer wildflowers. NPS Photo / Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: A small fuzzy winged insect with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654941/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our Earth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758279/protect-our-earth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMonarch caterpillar A monarch caterpillar munches on a common milkweed leaf. Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028583/photo-image-plant-leaf-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly nature background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10486911/editable-butterfly-nature-background-designView licenseMonarch caterpillar on common milkweedPhoto by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028977/photo-image-plant-green-leafFree Image from public domain license