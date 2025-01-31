rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)A UAV used to scout the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
dronefire droneunmanned aerial vehiclefirefighting droneunmanneduavfireperson
Flying drone png, agriculture technology remix, editable design
Flying drone png, agriculture technology remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136311/flying-drone-png-agriculture-technology-remix-editable-designView license
Firing Operation, Zig Zag IHCZig Zag IHC Hot Shot performing firing operation on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette…
Firing Operation, Zig Zag IHCZig Zag IHC Hot Shot performing firing operation on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654972/image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flying drone, agriculture technology remix, editable design
Flying drone, agriculture technology remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159631/flying-drone-agriculture-technology-remix-editable-designView license
Fire Train Div W, Cedar Creek FireA fire train positioned on division W on the Cedar Creek Fire. Credit:Fire Train wetting…
Fire Train Div W, Cedar Creek FireA fire train positioned on division W on the Cedar Creek Fire. Credit:Fire Train wetting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654982/photo-image-fire-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Flying drone, agriculture technology remix, editable design
Flying drone, agriculture technology remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159614/flying-drone-agriculture-technology-remix-editable-designView license
Cedar Creek Fire, SawyerA firefighter the Middle Fork Ranger District begins a cut during tree falling operations. Photo…
Cedar Creek Fire, SawyerA firefighter the Middle Fork Ranger District begins a cut during tree falling operations. Photo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655194/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Flying drone, smart technology remix, editable design
Flying drone, smart technology remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136313/flying-drone-smart-technology-remix-editable-designView license
Tree Removal. A sawyer removes a large tree from the road. Original public domain image from Flickr
Tree Removal. A sawyer removes a large tree from the road. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647175/photo-image-tree-road-woodFree Image from public domain license
Surveillance drone editable mockup element
Surveillance drone editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986483/surveillance-drone-editable-mockup-elementView license
Direct Handline, Mormon Lake IHCHotshot Crew members on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest. Seen here…
Direct Handline, Mormon Lake IHCHotshot Crew members on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest. Seen here…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648480/photo-image-plant-fire-treeFree Image from public domain license
Flying drone, farming technology remix, editable design
Flying drone, farming technology remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136315/flying-drone-farming-technology-remix-editable-designView license
Cedar Creek FireOrange Morning sky near Huckleberry Lookout 9/10
Cedar Creek FireOrange Morning sky near Huckleberry Lookout 9/10
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071848/photo-image-cloud-sunset-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable smart farming, agricultural technology design
Editable smart farming, agricultural technology design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124138/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView license
Firefighter on duty during wildfire.
Firefighter on duty during wildfire.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648195/firefighter-duty-during-wildfireFree Image from public domain license
Flying drone png, farming technology remix, editable design
Flying drone png, farming technology remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9154324/flying-drone-png-farming-technology-remix-editable-designView license
Fire Patrol at Eugene, Cascade NF, OR 1925. Original public domain image from Flickr
Fire Patrol at Eugene, Cascade NF, OR 1925. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073261/photo-image-face-smoke-personFree Image from public domain license
Smart agricultural, editable farming technology design
Smart agricultural, editable farming technology design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123951/smart-agricultural-editable-farming-technology-designView license
Aircraft 9 CdrCrkFire WlmteNF 081722The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1, 2022 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new…
Aircraft 9 CdrCrkFire WlmteNF 081722The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1, 2022 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654795/image-fires-lightning-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Surveillance drone editable mockup
Surveillance drone editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986444/surveillance-drone-editable-mockupView license
Sacramento IHCSacramento Interagency Hotshots bucking a tree out of the road. CreditD.D. Morrison via InciWeb
Sacramento IHCSacramento Interagency Hotshots bucking a tree out of the road. CreditD.D. Morrison via InciWeb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647182/photo-image-tree-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Surveillance drone editable mockup
Surveillance drone editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986558/surveillance-drone-editable-mockupView license
Panoramic of Stream at Three Pools, Willamette National ForestPanoramic of Lower Pool in the Three Pools Recreation Area by…
Panoramic of Stream at Three Pools, Willamette National ForestPanoramic of Lower Pool in the Three Pools Recreation Area by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075292/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain license
Editable smart farming, agricultural technology design
Editable smart farming, agricultural technology design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124231/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView license
French Creek Falls on the Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
French Creek Falls on the Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075200/photo-image-trees-bird-natureFree Image from public domain license
Drones editable poster template
Drones editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645207/drones-editable-poster-templateView license
Burn Ops, Bolt Creek Fire, WashingtonNorthwest Region-Department of Natural Resources
Burn Ops, Bolt Creek Fire, WashingtonNorthwest Region-Department of Natural Resources
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073063/photo-image-plant-fire-forestFree Image from public domain license
Drone technology collage remix, editable design
Drone technology collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237558/drone-technology-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Trees "torching" near Waldo Lake on the Cedar Creek Fire.
Trees "torching" near Waldo Lake on the Cedar Creek Fire.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647996/photo-image-plant-fire-forestFree Image from public domain license
Drone technology collage remix, editable design
Drone technology collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237532/drone-technology-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Salt Creek Falls in Winter, Willamette national Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
Salt Creek Falls in Winter, Willamette national Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075184/photo-image-clouds-tree-plantFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture drone poster template, editable text and design
Agriculture drone poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934462/agriculture-drone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest as seen from Wolf Mountain on September 10, 2022.
Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest as seen from Wolf Mountain on September 10, 2022.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648194/photo-image-plant-fire-forestFree Image from public domain license
Drone technology collage remix, editable design
Drone technology collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327760/drone-technology-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Winter in the Opal Creek Wilderness, Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
Winter in the Opal Creek Wilderness, Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057669/photo-image-clouds-public-domain-treeFree Image from public domain license
Drone technology png element, editable collage remix design
Drone technology png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232232/drone-technology-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Salt Creek in Winter, Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
Salt Creek in Winter, Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075205/photo-image-clouds-tree-plantFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture drone Instagram post template, editable text
Agriculture drone Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988202/agriculture-drone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mack Creek in the HJ Andrews Experimental Forest, Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
Mack Creek in the HJ Andrews Experimental Forest, Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075977/photo-image-plant-nature-forestFree Image from public domain license
Drone technology png element, editable collage remix design
Drone technology png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327751/drone-technology-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
SpikeCampSlingLoadsStaged_CedarCkFire 20220824Supplies headed to spike camps on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette…
SpikeCampSlingLoadsStaged_CedarCkFire 20220824Supplies headed to spike camps on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655010/photo-image-plant-fires-treeFree Image from public domain license