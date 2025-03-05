Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekyivzelenskyyukrainehonorary awardvolodymyrstarcrossartOn Day of Defenders of Ukraine President presents orders of Gold Star, Cross of Combat Merit awards, awards military units with honorary titles.President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in solemn events on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. The ceremony took place near the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.The head of state congratulated the soldiers on the Day of Defenders, as well as on the Feast of the Patronage of the Most Holy Mother of God and the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks.The President said that generations of Ukrainians fought for their will, and the glory of Ukrainian soldiers brings will and freedom. 