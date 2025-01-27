Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagedeathskullposterskull booksanatomyabstractposter vintageanimal anatomyBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book Illustrations Abstract:Front view of the skull with the jawbone removed, contrasted to an animal skull. Related Title(s):Is part of: De humani corporis fabrica, p. 36 (Liber I).; See related catalog record: 2295009R Extent:1 print Technique:woodcut NLM Unique ID:101437406NLM Image ID:A026911 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101437406Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1139 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2536 x 2408 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAnatomy textbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660158/anatomy-textbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648445/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1543 Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647518/image-person-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMetal love poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8618527/metal-love-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648462/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654986/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRoses and skull, gothic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803536/roses-and-skull-gothic-remixView licenseBrain PlateCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format: Still image Subject(s): Brain Genre(s): Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView licenseBrain PlateCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format: Still image Subject(s): Brain Genre(s): Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife on earth magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14335315/life-earth-magazine-cover-templateView licenseHuman Skeleton Standing Before Open SarcophagusCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655141/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660360/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHuman SkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Berengario da Carpi, Jacopo, approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654878/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView licenseAnatomy of the human headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Estienne, Charles, 1504…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653708/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseSkeleton Standing in a Small AlcoveCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:London: , 1634…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654883/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322288/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseSkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:London: , [17--] Format:Still image Abstract:Torso.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655149/image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322289/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseSkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:London: , [17--] Format:Still image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654862/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322253/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseAlbum Comique de Pathologie Pittoresque =: Picturesque Pathology Comic BookCollection:Images from the History of Medicine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654866/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322251/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseAnatomy of a SkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Estienne, Charles, 1504-approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655153/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322254/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseAnatomy of a SkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Estienne, Charles, 1504-approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654879/image-person-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322291/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseBone Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421878/bone-plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322252/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseApparatus for Taking Composite Photographs of Skulls: No. 8Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655048/photo-image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322290/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseHuman Body and the Library as Sources of KnowledgeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kulmus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654776/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801794/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseAnatomy of the human bodyCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Berengario da Carpi, Jacopo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653572/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's skull vintage sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801692/van-goghs-skull-vintage-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApparatus for Taking Composite Photographs of Skulls: No. 7Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655053/photo-image-medicine-space-abstractFree Image from public domain license