Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterpostercommittee300 numberadvertisementvintageyearsposter pinkMyth or Reality?: Three Hundred Years of Progress : NIH 15th Annual Black History Observance. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 780 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2040 x 3138 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView license13th Annual Black History Observance: February 20, 1985. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648259/image-arts-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseNYE party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812068/nye-party-poster-templateView licenseStrength of Character: NIH 23rd Annual Asian/Pacific American Heritage Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073048/image-background-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseShock clearance sale poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853597/shock-clearance-sale-poster-template-customizable-designView license3 Times a DayCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Three times a day…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653896/image-arts-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink gradient poster mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122964/pink-gradient-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license1979 Asian American Heritage WeekCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654151/image-background-face-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970692/japanese-celebration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDivision of Research Resources: 25 Years of Service to Biomedical Research--with New Ideas for the Future. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647160/image-medicine-pattern-lightsFree Image from public domain licenseNew year editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723696/new-year-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license30 years: improving the health of all Americans through biomedical researchCollection:Images from the History of Medicine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653894/image-arts-medicine-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699284/music-event-poster-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Research: We All Benefit. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648569/image-dog-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031478/big-sale-poster-templateView licensePoetry of spring (1987) Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648148/image-flower-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday 20 invitation card template, floral aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477445/imageView licenseQuality Together. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648554/image-arts-medicine-logoFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday 30th invitation card template, floral aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7476108/imageView licenseNIH Asian American Heritage Week.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993897/nih-asian-american-heritage-weekFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722388/japanese-sale-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAwareness and Action. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648254/image-persons-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday 40th invitation card template, floral aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7471495/imageView licenseWomen, Poverty, and AIDS. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648671/image-medicine-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bento editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002793/japanese-bento-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license"Let Me Help You": If You Want Him to Use a Condom, This Is All You Have to SayCollection:Images from the History of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654153/image-paper-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year cheers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500128/new-year-cheers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCentury of Science: Advances in Clinical Research and Research SupportCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654149/image-background-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseLucky bag editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7965573/lucky-bag-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDiabetes UpdateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of Health (U.S.).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653874/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseKaiseki dinner editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724608/kaiseki-dinner-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseClassic Hitchcock Film FestivalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hitchcock, Alfred, 1899…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655184/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseYear end sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543569/year-end-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePromises to Keep. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647149/image-background-people-artsFree Image from public domain licenseNew year sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784981/new-year-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational Center for Nursing Research: nursing research : serving health through science. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647517/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseSilver years poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073257/silver-years-poster-template-customizableView licenseEmergence of Experimental Embryology in the United States. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648461/image-background-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseGradient poster mockup png element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831591/gradient-poster-mockup-png-element-editable-designView licenseBlack History: A Living Legacy. Vintage poster.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993988/black-history-living-legacy-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license