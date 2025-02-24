Le médicin =: Medicine
Uniform Title(s):
Médicin (Postcard)
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication:
[France?] : [publisher not identified], [1910?]
Language(s):
French
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Pharmaceutical Preparations Snakes, Rabbits
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
In this color illustrated postcard, a snake is curled around a bottle marked with a skull and crossbones. It is facing a rabbit, which appears to be sick, with its tongue hanging out and lying under a white blanket. The background of the card is light blue, with a portion of a gold circle in the lower right-hand corner and gold rays eminating from it across the card. The snake and rabbit are on a red background. In the upper right corner, behind the rabbit there is a gold spider web.
Extent:
1 postcard : 9 x 14 cm
Provenance:
Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101713723
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101713723
Original public domain image from Flickr