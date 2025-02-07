Esposizione d'Igiene in Napoli 1900 =: Hygiene Exhibition in Naples 1900
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s):
Lancetti, artist
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Officina D'Arti Grafiche Napoletana, issuing body.
Publication:
[Napoli] : Off. d'Arti Grafiche Napoletana, 1900
Language(s):
Italian
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Hygiene, Exhibits as Topic, Italy, Esposizione d'Igiene
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
Colored drawing of Goddess Hygeia in a red dress with a green skirt playing with a snake coiling around her arm. The pedestal of a statue and some buildings are behind her. The words "Esposizione d'Igiene in Napoli 1900" are at the top of the postcard.
Extent:
1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance:
Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101649403 (
NLM Image ID:
D04507
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101649403
