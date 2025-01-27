Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageowlpublic domain owlsanimalhandbirdforestnaturepublic domainBarred Owl from Woodlands Nature Station. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3024 x 4032 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148564/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseWoodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky. Photo taken 2022.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655227/photo-image-plant-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148553/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseBarredOwlTaken at Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between The Lakes. Photo by Brooke Gilleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653835/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148828/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseNine-banded Armadillo, wildlife photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648652/nine-banded-armadillo-wildlife-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseScarlet Kingsnake at Land Between The LakesThe Scarlet Kingsnake is a nonvenomous snake that mimics the venomous Eastern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654084/photo-image-pattern-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseClover Field off Rd 113 following timber harvestAlong Forest Service Road 113, crimson clover was planted to serve as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654088/photo-image-butterflies-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148606/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license2 pups 5 weeks looking to the side MCTwo 5-week-old red wolf puppies looking to the side at the Woodlands Nature Station.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653773/photo-image-wolf-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseRed Tailed HawkRed Tailed Hawk at Nature Station. Photo by Kelly Bennetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654093/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148697/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseAmerican KestrelThe American Kestrel can be seen at Woodlands Nature Station. Photo taken by Melodie Anderson on Feb. 20 at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653865/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149055/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseButterflies on Butterfly MilkweedButterflies on Butterfly Milkweed at South Welcome Station in Land Between The Lakes. Photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654094/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGreat horned owl animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661511/great-horned-owl-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseAmerican KestrelThe American Kestrel can be seen at Woodlands Nature Station. Photo taken by Melodie Anderson on Feb. 20 at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654074/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseSnowy owl flying animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661876/snowy-owl-flying-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseScreech OwlScreech owl at Woodlands Nature Station. Staff photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654083/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseNight owl background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704596/night-owl-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647475/photo-image-forest-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNight owl background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704777/night-owl-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScreech Owl, Wildlife at or near Woodlands Nature Station.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647081/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149129/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseNorthern Cardinal bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647333/northern-cardinal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506358/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseDouble-crested cormorant bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647353/double-crested-cormorant-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505042/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseRed lynx, bobcat animal portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648281/red-lynx-bobcat-animal-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507002/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseProfile photo of Jasper, father of the red wolf puppies.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647649/photo-image-dog-wolf-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506909/editable-owl-design-element-setView licensePup head on 5 weeks old MCHead on photo of 5-week-old red wolf puppy. Photo taken May 2022 by Mel Cunningham.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653766/photo-image-wolf-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504933/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseMore Kids In The Woods 2011 provided children an opportunity to participate in a stream stroll to learn about our ecosystem.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653810/image-person-night-skies-planetsFree Image from public domain licenseBird facts Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18848705/bird-facts-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseGreat Blue Heron, Ron KrugerWildlife at or near Woodlands Nature Stationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655279/photo-image-plant-animal-blueFree Image from public domain license