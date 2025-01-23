Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagesoil healthtillagemanurehandplantspersonpublic domainfoodOrganic farmer checks for nodules that fix nitrogen on the roots of a pea cover crop, soil health.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7952 x 5304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable smart farming, agricultural technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390270/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView licenseSoil health improvement.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648714/soil-health-improvementFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellow blossom sweet clover, a pollinator-friendly cover crop is part of a diverse rotation that facilitates minimized…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648181/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSmart agricultural, editable farming technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391162/smart-agricultural-editable-farming-technology-designView licensePollinator field, honey bee.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648170/pollinator-field-honey-beeFree Image from public domain licenseWholesome food Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670130/wholesome-food-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseNRCS District Conservationist Stacy Denny Eneboe, NRCS-Pheasants Forever Partner Biologist Erin Fairbank and Organic Farmer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654332/photo-image-hand-plant-borderFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePollinator field border serves as a buffer between Deakin Farms, which farms organically, and neighboring farms. Pollinator…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654314/photo-image-flower-plant-borderFree Image from public domain licenseSoil health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436393/soil-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseHoney bees in a pollinator field border that serves as a buffer between Deakin Farms, which farms organically, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654360/photo-image-border-bees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGarden therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507165/garden-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHoney bees in a pollinator field border that serves as a buffer between Deakin Farms, which farms organically, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654323/photo-image-border-bees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGreen salad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667857/green-salad-poster-templateView licenseJeff Garland shows off the diverse cover crop seed mix they use at Papa G’s Organic Hemp Farm in Crawford County, IN during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071411/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseEarth day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140818/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLawrence Rhone, landowner. Lawrence and Gisela have worked with NRCS on projects to improve their existing shelterbelt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071618/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599598/healthy-eating-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndy Johnsrud, NRCS district conservationist, and Lawrence Rhone collected soil samples to help inform the produce to be…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071788/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseArbor day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140827/arbor-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePlanting sprout, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647373/planting-sprout-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseRice Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435620/rice-facebook-post-templateView licenseJeff Garland checks on baby hemp plants in the propagation room at Papa G’s Organic Hemp Farm in Crawford County, IN June…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071600/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435621/sustainable-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseHemp grows in a high tunnel at Papa G’s Organic Hemp Farm in Crawford County, IN June 23, 2022. Jeff and Jeffery Garland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071389/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart farming, agricultural technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531991/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView licenseLawrence and Gisela Rhone have worked with NRCS on projects to improve their existing shelterbelt, plant new shelterbelt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655283/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licensePesticides & soil health blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932272/pesticides-soil-health-blog-banner-templateView licenseFir leaves with water droplet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647317/fir-leaves-with-water-dropletFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377273/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrip irrigation system. NRCS engineers designed the system and Lawrence installed it. Lawrence and Gisela Rhone have worked…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071778/photo-image-plant-grass-leafFree Image from public domain licenseSmart agricultural, editable farming technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531996/smart-agricultural-editable-farming-technology-designView licenseHigh tunnel in the process of construction. Lawrence and Gisela Rhone have worked with NRCS to install a high tunnel along…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655210/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseRooted in health Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039808/rooted-health-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLawrence and Gisela Rhone have worked with NRCS on projects to improve their existing shelterbelt, plant new shelterbelt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071787/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseWeight loss program poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12101940/weight-loss-program-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLawrence and Gisela Rhone have worked with NRCS on projects to improve their existing shelterbelt, plant new shelterbelt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071323/photo-image-plant-grass-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHealth tips poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043687/health-tips-poster-templateView licenseLawrence and Gisela Rhone have worked with NRCS on projects to improve their existing shelterbelt, plant new shelterbelt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071780/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain license