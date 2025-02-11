Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenavy seamannavy destroyerfactory workerspersonseafactorypublic domainfoodUSS Porter (DDG 78) Prepares LunchNORTH SEA (Jan. 29, 2022) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Sam Carino adds barbeque sauce to a batch of pulled pork that will be served during lunch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Jan. 29, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 10th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. 