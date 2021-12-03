rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library, February 5, 2020, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…
Save
Edit Image
read aloudbook fairkids book fair photoreading aloudusa schoollibrary public bookscounty fair
Book fair poster template, editable text & design
Book fair poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888310/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library with stories read by library staff, WNCT News Anchor Maria…
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library with stories read by library staff, WNCT News Anchor Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677351/image-face-people-booksFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template, editable text
Book fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539705/book-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658258/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Twitter header template, customizable design
Book fair Twitter header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888235/book-fair-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658243/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576550/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658259/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template
Book fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828900/book-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA community at the…
The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA community at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658450/image-plant-person-treesFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Book fair Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231511/book-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Ninth Annual Senior Luncheon hosted by City of Greenville, Greenville Fire/Rescue, and Pitt County Sheriff's Office…
Ninth Annual Senior Luncheon hosted by City of Greenville, Greenville Fire/Rescue, and Pitt County Sheriff's Office…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658332/image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram story, editable social media design
Book fair Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231959/book-fair-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657874/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair blog banner template, editable ad
Book fair blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231957/book-fair-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658114/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair blog banner template, editable design & text
Book fair blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889825/book-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657957/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Facebook story template, editable text
Book fair Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889827/book-fair-facebook-story-template-editable-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658110/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template, editable social media design
Book fair Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889543/book-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657995/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template
Book fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443694/book-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658112/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Library open Instagram post template, editable text
Library open Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614689/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657878/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template
Book fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443512/book-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Arbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree…
Arbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676959/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
University library blog banner template
University library blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599790/university-library-blog-banner-templateView license
Greenville Gives, December 3, 2021.
Greenville Gives, December 3, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677438/greenville-gives-december-2021Free Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Greenville Gives, December 3, 2021.
Greenville Gives, December 3, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676923/greenville-gives-december-2021Free Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677326/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Child's reading Instagram post template, editable text
Child's reading Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11664989/childs-reading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Arbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree…
Arbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676821/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Reading & library Instagram post template, editable text
Reading & library Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786649/reading-library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
2021 Operation Santa ClausThe 33rd annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus made a very merry Christmas for over 50 families…
2021 Operation Santa ClausThe 33rd annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus made a very merry Christmas for over 50 families…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677035/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000697/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676617/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license