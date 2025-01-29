Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstruction workerconstruction worker freeconstructionwoodpersonmanpublic domainhdConstructionOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan renovating a househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912812/man-renovating-houseView licenseNew framing is constructed on a home undergoing rehabilitation through the City of Greenville's Housing Division programs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659019/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseHousing rehabilitationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658968/housing-rehabilitationFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseConstruction worker building househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658007/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView licenseConcrete workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658896/concrete-workFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker holding tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView licenseConcrete is poured and finished as four new homes near completion in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of West Greenville. June…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658044/image-public-domain-concrete-homesFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional carpenter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264102/professional-carpenter-poster-templateView licenseThe renovations will create three street-level store fronts, two second-floor apartments, and a roof-top deck, Uptown…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658564/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseConstruction is moving swiftly on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on April 16, 2020. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659000/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseConstruction begins on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, March 26, 2020. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659013/image-person-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331027/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658050/image-wood-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain license3D editable happy construction worker on street side remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411854/editable-happy-construction-worker-street-side-remixView licenseEngineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658882/image-people-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain license3D editable smiling handyman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397241/editable-smiling-handyman-remixView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658257/image-person-public-domain-cameraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330987/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseThe Town Creek Culvert project continues to move forward as the area of Reade Circle and Evans Street nears completion and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658803/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license3D happy construction worker and customers editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453850/happy-construction-worker-and-customers-editable-remixView licenseWelder sparks metal constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658158/weldingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330871/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseA new pedestrian bridge is installed along E 5th St at the South Tar River Greenway crossing near the intersection of E 10th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659069/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330783/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseConcrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, August 21. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658294/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330853/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction at 3rd Street, October 31, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658552/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330983/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseTraffic delineator installation at Charles Blvd and Smythewick Dr, part of the City's effort to improve traffic safety.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658854/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseLabor day festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734864/labor-day-festival-poster-templateView licenseGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659006/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licensePublic Works repaired a catch basin and replaced damaged stormwater drain pipe in the Brook Valley neighborhood, September…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659028/image-public-domain-construction-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331025/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658601/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license