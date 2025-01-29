rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Construction
Save
Edit Image
construction workerconstruction worker freeconstructionwoodpersonmanpublic domainhd
Man renovating a house
Man renovating a house
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912812/man-renovating-houseView license
New framing is constructed on a home undergoing rehabilitation through the City of Greenville's Housing Division programs.…
New framing is constructed on a home undergoing rehabilitation through the City of Greenville's Housing Division programs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659019/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Construction worker Instagram post template
Construction worker Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView license
Housing rehabilitation
Housing rehabilitation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658968/housing-rehabilitationFree Image from public domain license
Construction ahead poster template
Construction ahead poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView license
Construction worker building house
Construction worker building house
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658007/constructionFree Image from public domain license
Indian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix design
Indian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView license
Concrete work
Concrete work
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658896/concrete-workFree Image from public domain license
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView license
Concrete is poured and finished as four new homes near completion in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of West Greenville. June…
Concrete is poured and finished as four new homes near completion in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of West Greenville. June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658044/image-public-domain-concrete-homesFree Image from public domain license
Professional carpenter poster template
Professional carpenter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264102/professional-carpenter-poster-templateView license
The renovations will create three street-level store fronts, two second-floor apartments, and a roof-top deck, Uptown…
The renovations will create three street-level store fronts, two second-floor apartments, and a roof-top deck, Uptown…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658564/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Workplace safety rules poster template
Workplace safety rules poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView license
Construction is moving swiftly on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on April 16, 2020. Original public…
Construction is moving swiftly on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on April 16, 2020. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659000/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Safety vest mockup, editable design
Safety vest mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView license
Construction begins on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, March 26, 2020. Original public domain image…
Construction begins on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, March 26, 2020. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659013/image-person-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331027/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
Contractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…
Contractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658050/image-wood-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain license
3D editable happy construction worker on street side remix
3D editable happy construction worker on street side remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411854/editable-happy-construction-worker-street-side-remixView license
Engineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street…
Engineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658882/image-people-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain license
3D editable smiling handyman remix
3D editable smiling handyman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397241/editable-smiling-handyman-remixView license
As the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets…
As the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658257/image-person-public-domain-cameraFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330987/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
The Town Creek Culvert project continues to move forward as the area of Reade Circle and Evans Street nears completion and…
The Town Creek Culvert project continues to move forward as the area of Reade Circle and Evans Street nears completion and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658803/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license
3D happy construction worker and customers editable remix
3D happy construction worker and customers editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453850/happy-construction-worker-and-customers-editable-remixView license
Welder sparks metal construction
Welder sparks metal construction
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658158/weldingFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330871/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
A new pedestrian bridge is installed along E 5th St at the South Tar River Greenway crossing near the intersection of E 10th…
A new pedestrian bridge is installed along E 5th St at the South Tar River Greenway crossing near the intersection of E 10th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659069/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330783/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
Concrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, August 21. Original public domain image…
Concrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, August 21. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658294/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330853/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
Town Creek Culvert construction at 3rd Street, October 31, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr
Town Creek Culvert construction at 3rd Street, October 31, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658552/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330983/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
Traffic delineator installation at Charles Blvd and Smythewick Dr, part of the City's effort to improve traffic safety.…
Traffic delineator installation at Charles Blvd and Smythewick Dr, part of the City's effort to improve traffic safety.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658854/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Labor day festival poster template
Labor day festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734864/labor-day-festival-poster-templateView license
Glass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020.
Glass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659006/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Public Works repaired a catch basin and replaced damaged stormwater drain pipe in the Brook Valley neighborhood, September…
Public Works repaired a catch basin and replaced damaged stormwater drain pipe in the Brook Valley neighborhood, September…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659028/image-public-domain-construction-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331025/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
Town Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickr
Town Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658601/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license