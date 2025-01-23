Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionpersonmanpublic domainhdworkphotoarchitectWork continues on Town Creek Culvert along Reade Circle, April 28, 2020. Wetlands construction at Town Common, Town Creek Culvert, April 11, 2018. Town Creek Culvert project amid the COVID-19 pandemic with box culvert installation occurring at Evans Street/Reade Circle.
As the Town Creek Culvert project comes to a close, final paving is completed on Ficklen Street and at Greenville Town Common.
As the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets continues.
Construction crews make final preparations before Reade Circle and Cotanche Street open later in the week, Town Creek Culvert.
Town Creek Culvert at the intersection construction, Greenville, NC, March 28-29, 2019. Town Creek Culvert construction, September 24, 2019. Town Creek Culvert: Despite the widespread shutdown of businesses and "stay at home" orders, construction on Town Creek continues.
Engineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street are installed.
Town Creek Culvert construction site, July 9, 2019. Paving of Reade Circle and Cotanche Street begins, Town Creek Culvert, January 30, 2020. Construction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July 2019.
Town Creek Culvert construction continues near Reade Circle and along 8th Street. Tuesday, May 12, 2020.