Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmanpublic domainroad signhdphotocc0construction workerConstruction crews officially opened Reade Circle and Cotanche Street, marking the end of a major phase of the Town Creek Culvert project. February 13, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1996 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D editable happy construction worker on street side remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411854/editable-happy-construction-worker-street-side-remixView licenseConstruction crews officially opened Reade Circle and Cotanche Street, marking the end of a major phase of the Town Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658999/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseConstruction workers remove barricades and signs to officially open the Evans Street and Reade Circle intersection on July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659056/image-people-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain licenseCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918998/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseConstruction crews make final preparations before Reade Circle and Cotanche Street open later in the week, Town Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658908/image-public-domain-construction-manFree Image from public domain licensePNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898244/png-element-cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseConstruction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658790/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680994/construction-site-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConstruction workers cutting concretehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658341/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806434/construction-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTown Creek CulvertConstruction crews officially opened Reade Circle and Cotanche Street, marking the end of a major phase of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677363/image-person-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659044/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806298/construction-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction crews make final preparations before Reade Circle and Cotanche Street open later in the week, Town Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658253/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseUnder maintenance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874001/under-maintenance-poster-templateView licenseConstruction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659036/image-public-domain-photo-pipeFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586432/professional-services-editable-poster-templateView licenseConstruction crews make final preparations before Reade Circle and Cotanche Street open later in the week, Town Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658998/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseThe Public Works Fleet Division, Greenville, date unknown. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657887/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874026/construction-safety-first-poster-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction, September 24, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657867/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681053/construction-site-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek CulvertConstruction crews make final preparations before Reade Circle and Cotanche Street open later in the week…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677173/image-person-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478346/construction-site-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoad constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658849/road-constructionFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker holding tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658101/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436968/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseEngineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658882/image-people-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseRoad constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659052/road-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView licenseRoad repairinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658986/road-repairingFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586445/professional-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658569/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466247/professional-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction crews lay down new layers of asphalt along Reade Circle as the work near the Evans Street intersection nears…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658347/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license