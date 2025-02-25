Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconcrete constructionconcrete workconstructionpersonmanwallpublic domainconcreteInstallation of stainless steel cladding and lighting begins on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, May 4, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658050/image-wood-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395019/construction-service-poster-templateView licenseGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659006/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker with cement truck editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658032/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658874/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseBasic home repair poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667815/basic-home-repair-poster-templateView licenseConstructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658043/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction takes place on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at Greenville Town Common, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657972/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseConstruction worker on sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658321/constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926871/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658894/image-public-domain-construction-manFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926847/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseConstruction worker welding outdoorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658901/constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926888/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSycamore Hill Gateway PlazaInstallation of stainless steel cladding and lighting begins on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677207/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926935/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseConstruction takes place on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at Greenville Town Common, November 6, 2019. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658363/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926867/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseModern concrete construction sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658015/constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926903/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSycamore Hill Gateway PlazaInstallation of stainless steel cladding and lighting begins on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677374/image-person-public-domain-hillFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926915/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseConstructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659005/constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926930/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseConstruction workers welding concrete structurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658320/constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926880/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658343/image-public-domain-wall-concreteFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926920/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSycamore Hill Gateway PlazaConcrete walkways are poured and textured while stainless steel trim fitting continues at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677204/image-person-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926884/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSycamore Hill Gateway PlazaConcrete walkways are poured and textured while stainless steel trim fitting continues at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676812/image-person-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330780/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseConcrete is poured and finished as four new homes near completion in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of West Greenville. June…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658044/image-public-domain-concrete-homesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331026/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseConstruction workers cutting concretehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658341/constructionFree Image from public domain license