Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageexcavator workerconstructionpublic domainexcavatorhdphotocc0construction workerTown Creek Culvert construction continues near Reade Circle and along 8th Street. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGeneral contractor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819380/general-contractor-instagram-post-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert work begins on wetlands at Town Common, April 6, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656876/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseRenovation services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819378/renovation-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert project work at W 8th and Washington Streets. April 3, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658827/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseConstruction site at the Town Creek Culvert, date unknown. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656860/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330987/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseHouse Demolition construction site, location unknown, January 8, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658855/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330821/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658103/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795176/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction along Reade Circle at Evans and Cotanche Streets, December 20, 2019. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657992/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseConstruction site with heavy machineryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658829/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13215673/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658216/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavators for rent blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12005398/excavators-for-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658601/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319825/editable-poster-mockupView licenseClearing for the first half of the third phase of the South Tar River Greenway began on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658083/image-tree-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063243/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert, GreenvilleWetlands construction at Town Common, April 11, 2018https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658722/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13216508/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe City's Planning and Development Services Housing Division began demolishing a vacant house on Chestnut Street, March 23.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658967/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191335/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe only remaining part of the Imperial Tobacco complex was demolished, location unknown, October 8. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658946/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain license3D editable happy construction worker on street side remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411854/editable-happy-construction-worker-street-side-remixView licenseThe City's Planning and Development Services Housing Division began demolishing a vacant house on Chestnut Street, March 23.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659071/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600688/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction begins on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on March 26, 2020. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659021/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904371/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658211/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795177/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658215/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816174/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWetlands construction Town Creek Culvert, Greenville, NC, April 11, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656894/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavators for rent Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189964/excavators-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Town Creek Culvert project continues to move forward as the area of Reade Circle and Evans Street nears completion and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659048/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795175/excavator-heavy-equipment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project comes to a close, final paving is completed on Ficklen Street and at Greenville Town…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659066/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license