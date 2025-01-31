Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconcrete contractorconcrete workconstructionpersonbuildingmanpublic domainhillConstruction worker on siteOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D construction worker with cement truck editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView licenseConstruction worker welding outdoorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658901/constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658050/image-wood-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926923/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658874/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658032/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseConstruction workers welding concrete structurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658320/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView licenseInstallation of stainless steel cladding and lighting begins on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, May 4, 2020. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658296/image-person-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain license3D editable smiling handyman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397241/editable-smiling-handyman-remixView licenseConstruction takes place on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at Greenville Town Common, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657972/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency technician poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668641/emergency-technician-poster-templateView licenseGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659006/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational business shipping, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168028/international-business-shipping-editable-black-designView licenseConstructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658043/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEngineering poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668584/engineering-poster-templateView licenseConstruction workers cutting concretehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658341/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView licenseModern concrete construction sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658015/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseInternational business shipping, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168027/international-business-shipping-editable-blue-designView licenseFather and daughter fist bump at a construction sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15499633/father-and-daughter-fist-bump-construction-siteView licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseConstructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659005/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseConstruction takes place on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at Greenville Town Common, November 6, 2019. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658363/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571477/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction worker building househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658007/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseInternational business worldwide shipping png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160660/international-business-worldwide-shipping-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseConstruction team with safety gearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17375066/construction-team-with-safety-gearView licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578200/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658894/image-public-domain-construction-manFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseConstruction worker on sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17667611/construction-worker-siteView licenseWoodworking workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038986/woodworking-workshop-poster-templateView licenseConstruction site with heavy machineryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658829/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824273/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseConstruction PPE backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512984/construction-ppe-backgroundView license