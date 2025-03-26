Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecommunity servicevolunteercommunity gardencelebration natureschool forestbrianurban gardenurban gardeningThe City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA community at the Boys & Girls Club's Lucille Gorham Unit on Friday, April 29. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCommunity service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636970/community-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676959/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer community poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715293/volunteer-community-poster-template-and-designView licenseArbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676839/image-face-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546770/community-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676821/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047023/community-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day, April 29, 2022, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658413/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCall for volunteers inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270659/call-for-volunteers-inspiration-templateView licenseThe City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day, April 29, 2022, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658713/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552773/community-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day, April 29, 2022, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658431/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer community Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713219/volunteer-community-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwenty children planted 43 trees during the annual Community Tree Day on Tuesday, October 26. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658473/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a volunteer post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11054371/become-volunteer-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTwenty children planted 43 trees during the annual Community Tree Day on Tuesday, October 26. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658178/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity garden week Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747921/community-garden-week-facebook-post-templateView licenseChildren planting 43 trees during the annual Community Tree Day on Tuesday, October 26. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658472/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064936/volunteer-blog-banner-templateView licenseCommunity Tree Day (Fall 2021)Twenty children from the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677645/image-plant-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713206/volunteer-instagram-post-templateView licenseCommunity Tree Day (Fall 2021)Twenty children from the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677652/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713766/volunteer-instagram-post-templateView licenseCommunity Tree Day (Fall 2021)Twenty children from the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677496/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer needed poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921715/volunteer-needed-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCommunity Tree Day (Fall 2021)Twenty children from the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677501/image-plant-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11996172/community-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGame Day with GuysGreenville Police SRO's, Greenville Fire/Rescue, ECU Pirates Football players, dads, and community…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676819/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer community Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487653/volunteer-community-instagram-post-templateView licenseGame Day with Guys at South Greenville Elementary on Friday, April 29. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658420/image-people-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713215/volunteer-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudents planting trees in West Greenville for Community Tree Day on Thursday, November 10. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658108/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047022/community-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCommunity Tree Day 2022Students from the Boys & Girls Club Lucille Gorham Unit along with ReLEAF members and City staff…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677268/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508644/community-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647290/photo-image-person-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817374/volunteer-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646974/photo-image-person-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713193/volunteer-instagram-post-templateView licenseECU staff work to clear sidewalks across campus on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658131/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license