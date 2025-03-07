Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplepublic domainhdteamphotoenvironmentcc0creative commons 0ECU students, faculty, grounds services, and City of Greenville Public Works staff planted 100 trees along Town Creek, November 28, 2018. The City of Greenville's Socks & Gloves Drive, February 9, 2021, North Carolina. The City of Greenville's Socks & Gloves Drive, February 9, 2021, North Carolina, USA. Town Creek Culvert at the intersection construction, Greenville, NC, March 28-29, 2019. Town Creek Culvert construction along Reade Circle at Evans and Cotanche Streets, December 20, 2019. Arbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA, April 29, 2022.

Town Creek CulvertConstruction crews lay down new layers of asphalt along Reade Circle as the work near the Evans Street intersection nears completion, June 5, 2020.

City departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across Greenville, April 18-22, 2022.

Spring Clean-Up 2018Volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Rd, Greenville, April 14, 2018.

Spring Clean-Up, volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Rd, April 14, 2018. Arbor Day Celebration 2022The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA, April 29, 2022.