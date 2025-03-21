Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstruction workerconstructionpublic domainroadindustrialasphalthdphotoAsphalt construction machinery siteOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1996 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D editable happy construction worker on street side remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411854/editable-happy-construction-worker-street-side-remixView licenseThe Town Creek Culvert project continues to move forward as the area of Reade Circle and Evans Street nears completion and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659048/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683375/construction-company-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConstruction begins on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on March 26, 2020. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659021/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063243/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658215/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680772/construction-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658211/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseWetlands construction Town Creek Culvert, Greenville, NC, April 11, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656894/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806434/construction-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658260/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918998/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseTown Creek Culvert project amid the COVID-19 pandemic with box culvert installation occurring at Evans Street/Reade Circle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658873/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licensePNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898244/png-element-cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseRoad construction with heavy machinery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18049645/road-construction-with-heavy-machineryView licenseConstruction service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806298/construction-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project comes to a close, final paving is completed on Ficklen Street and at Greenville Town…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658937/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457007/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStormwater Improvement, Greenville Public Works clearing an overgrown stormwater ditch to reduce flooding,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658175/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12929545/professional-services-poster-templateView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project comes to a close, final paving is completed on Ficklen Street and at Greenville Town…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659066/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseTruck rental poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12929334/truck-rental-poster-templateView licenseTown creek culvert constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657949/town-creek-culvert-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in engineering Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063242/women-engineering-facebook-post-templateView licenseConstruction site with heavy machineryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658829/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseWear helmets Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487010/wear-helmets-instagram-post-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657965/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806431/construction-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRoad construction workers paving asphalt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17328332/road-construction-workers-paving-asphaltView licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746638/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek Culvert project work at W 8th and Washington Streets. April 3, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658827/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral contractor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049420/general-contractor-instagram-post-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert work begins on wetlands at Town Common, April 6, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656876/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseUnder maintenance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874001/under-maintenance-poster-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658103/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874026/construction-safety-first-poster-templateView licenseRoad construction workers paving asphalt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17328330/road-construction-workers-paving-asphaltView licenseSafety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770573/safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658216/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain license