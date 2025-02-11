rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rescue safety outreach, Carver Branch Library, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
librarianboy sitboy readingschool safetyschool librarianoutreachbookperson
Story time poster template, editable text and design
Story time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927073/story-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Greenville Fire Rescue Safety Outreach, Carver Branch Library, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr
Greenville Fire Rescue Safety Outreach, Carver Branch Library, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658496/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Story time blog banner template, editable text
Story time blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927074/story-time-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
CPR & AED TrainingOn Saturday, May 21, Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Compress and Shock Foundation provided free hands-only…
CPR & AED TrainingOn Saturday, May 21, Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Compress and Shock Foundation provided free hands-only…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676655/image-hands-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Future leader activities Instagram post template
Future leader activities Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14213205/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-templateView license
Civics Outreach Program, South Central High School, November 9, 2017, North Carolina, USA, photo by Aaron Hines. Original…
Civics Outreach Program, South Central High School, November 9, 2017, North Carolina, USA, photo by Aaron Hines. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658765/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading & library Instagram post template, editable text
Reading & library Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711073/reading-library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miss Schick in the library
Miss Schick in the library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370826/miss-schick-the-libraryFree Image from public domain license
Preschool registration poster template
Preschool registration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537687/preschool-registration-poster-templateView license
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library, February 5, 2020, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library, February 5, 2020, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658079/image-book-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Facebook post template
Sunday service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428578/sunday-service-facebook-post-templateView license
Greenville Gives, December 7, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr
Greenville Gives, December 7, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658553/image-people-fire-womanFree Image from public domain license
Kids education collage element, vector illustration
Kids education collage element, vector illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10739344/kids-education-collage-element-vector-illustrationView license
Greenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 19, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickr
Greenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 19, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657939/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kid's reading poster template
Kid's reading poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460460/kids-reading-poster-templateView license
Greenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 19, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickr
Greenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 19, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658314/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kids space blog banner template, editable text
Kids space blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729181/kids-space-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
CPR & AED TrainingOn Saturday, May 21, Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Compress and Shock Foundation provided free hands-only…
CPR & AED TrainingOn Saturday, May 21, Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Compress and Shock Foundation provided free hands-only…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676648/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Study club poster template, editable text and design
Study club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719349/study-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library with stories read by library staff, WNCT News Anchor Maria…
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library with stories read by library staff, WNCT News Anchor Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677351/image-face-people-booksFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Diverse group of seniors reading books in a library. Elderly men and women, focused, reading, enjoying a quiet library…
Diverse group of seniors reading books in a library. Elderly men and women, focused, reading, enjoying a quiet library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16263135/photo-image-books-people-manView license
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView license
Chili Cookoff (November 2021)Scenes from the November 2021 Chili Cookoff hosted by Greenville Fire/Rescue in the newly…
Chili Cookoff (November 2021)Scenes from the November 2021 Chili Cookoff hosted by Greenville Fire/Rescue in the newly…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677619/image-person-fire-phoneFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11733987/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Diverse group of students studying in a library. Young adults reading, discussing, and collaborating. Cozy library setting…
Diverse group of students studying in a library. Young adults reading, discussing, and collaborating. Cozy library setting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848711/photo-image-space-books-peopleView license
Story time Instagram story template, editable text
Story time Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927072/story-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Fire Safety EducationAs part of Fire Safety Month, Greenville Fire/Rescue dropped by Lakeforest Elementary on Friday…
Fire Safety EducationAs part of Fire Safety Month, Greenville Fire/Rescue dropped by Lakeforest Elementary on Friday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677499/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain license
Storytime Instagram post template, editable design
Storytime Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744771/storytime-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A diverse group in a library listens to a presentation. The presenter stands by a board with creative plans. Students engage…
A diverse group in a library listens to a presentation. The presenter stands by a board with creative plans. Students engage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16017679/photo-image-people-man-technologyView license
Library lover's day Instagram post template, editable text
Library lover's day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077008/library-lovers-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Greenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 21, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickr
Greenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 21, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657903/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Game Day with GuysGreenville Police SRO's, Greenville Fire/Rescue, ECU Pirates Football players, dads, and community…
Game Day with GuysGreenville Police SRO's, Greenville Fire/Rescue, ECU Pirates Football players, dads, and community…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676819/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain license
Scholarship program poster template
Scholarship program poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537674/scholarship-program-poster-templateView license
Fire & Ice Fundraiser, location unknown, date unknown. Photo by Aaron Hines. Original public domain image from Flickr
Fire & Ice Fundraiser, location unknown, date unknown. Photo by Aaron Hines. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658536/image-person-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780979/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Group of diverse students working in a school library
Group of diverse students working in a school library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/597996/students-the-libraryView license
School registration Instagram post template
School registration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536844/school-registration-instagram-post-templateView license
Group of diverse students working in a school library
Group of diverse students working in a school library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/597877/students-the-libraryView license