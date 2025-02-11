Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelibrarianboy sitboy readingschool safetyschool librarianoutreachbookpersonRescue safety outreach, Carver Branch Library, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2003 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStory time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927073/story-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreenville Fire Rescue Safety Outreach, Carver Branch Library, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658496/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStory time blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927074/story-time-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCPR & AED TrainingOn Saturday, May 21, Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Compress and Shock Foundation provided free hands-only…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676655/image-hands-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseFuture leader activities Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14213205/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-templateView licenseCivics Outreach Program, South Central High School, November 9, 2017, North Carolina, USA, photo by Aaron Hines. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658765/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading & library Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711073/reading-library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Schick in the libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370826/miss-schick-the-libraryFree Image from public domain licensePreschool registration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537687/preschool-registration-poster-templateView licenseWorld Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library, February 5, 2020, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658079/image-book-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428578/sunday-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseGreenville Gives, December 7, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658553/image-people-fire-womanFree Image from public domain licenseKids education collage element, vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10739344/kids-education-collage-element-vector-illustrationView licenseGreenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 19, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657939/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKid's reading poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460460/kids-reading-poster-templateView licenseGreenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 19, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658314/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKids space blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729181/kids-space-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCPR & AED TrainingOn Saturday, May 21, Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Compress and Shock Foundation provided free hands-only…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676648/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudy club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719349/study-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorld Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library with stories read by library staff, WNCT News Anchor Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677351/image-face-people-booksFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseDiverse group of seniors reading books in a library. Elderly men and women, focused, reading, enjoying a quiet library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16263135/photo-image-books-people-manView licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseChili Cookoff (November 2021)Scenes from the November 2021 Chili Cookoff hosted by Greenville Fire/Rescue in the newly…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677619/image-person-fire-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11733987/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseDiverse group of students studying in a library. Young adults reading, discussing, and collaborating. Cozy library setting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848711/photo-image-space-books-peopleView licenseStory time Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927072/story-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFire Safety EducationAs part of Fire Safety Month, Greenville Fire/Rescue dropped by Lakeforest Elementary on Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677499/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseStorytime Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744771/storytime-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA diverse group in a library listens to a presentation. The presenter stands by a board with creative plans. Students engage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16017679/photo-image-people-man-technologyView licenseLibrary lover's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077008/library-lovers-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreenville Fire/Rescue's Junior Fire Marshall Academy, July 21, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657903/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseGame Day with GuysGreenville Police SRO's, Greenville Fire/Rescue, ECU Pirates Football players, dads, and community…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676819/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseScholarship program poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537674/scholarship-program-poster-templateView licenseFire & Ice Fundraiser, location unknown, date unknown. Photo by Aaron Hines. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658536/image-person-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780979/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseGroup of diverse students working in a school libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/597996/students-the-libraryView licenseSchool registration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536844/school-registration-instagram-post-templateView licenseGroup of diverse students working in a school libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/597877/students-the-libraryView license