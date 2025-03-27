Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevolunteerpeoplepublic domainroadhdphotostreetcc0WITN staff clean litter from Arlington Blvd as part of the City's Adopt-A-Street program. January 28, 2019. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1996 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYouth power poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748272/youth-power-poster-templateView licenseWITN staff clean litter from Arlington Blvd as part of the City's Adopt-A-Street program, Greenville, January 28, 2019.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658511/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJoin us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748274/join-poster-templateView licenseWITN staff clean litter from Arlington Blvd as part of the City's Adopt-A-Street program. January 28, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676616/image-person-plastic-womanFree Image from public domain licenseYouth power Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063377/youth-power-facebook-post-templateView licenseMLK Day Community Service, Greenville, date unknown. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656813/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteers Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063455/volunteers-facebook-post-templateView licenseTrash clean uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658346/trash-cleanFree Image from public domain licenseCharity home building blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578273/charity-home-building-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTrash clean uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658034/trash-cleanFree Image from public domain licenseUrban billboard fashion mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360813/urban-billboard-fashion-mockupView licenseTrash clean uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658676/trash-cleanFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061746/volunteer-facebook-post-templateView licenseTrash clean uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658067/trash-cleanFree Image from public domain license3D couple driving in the city editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454084/couple-driving-the-city-editable-remixView licenseTrash clean uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658309/trash-cleanFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving Food Bank blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065041/thanksgiving-food-bank-blog-banner-templateView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658459/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseCharity home building Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748252/charity-home-building-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpring Clean-Up 2018Volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Rd, Greenville, April 14…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656824/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063940/volunteer-facebook-post-templateView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658410/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597229/volunteer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpring Clean-Up, volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Rd, April 14, 2018. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656900/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466321/volunteer-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction progress on ACRFhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425149/construction-progress-acrfFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred city street backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161560/editable-blurred-city-street-backdropView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658698/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598174/volunteer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658417/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our communityInstagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9754032/join-our-communityinstagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658418/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseDonate your time blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065044/donate-your-time-blog-banner-templateView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658116/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseBlue City travel background, retro illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621321/blue-city-travel-background-retro-illustrationView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658429/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11076799/volunteer-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Clean-Up, volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Rd, April 14, 2018. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656807/image-people-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672218/community-remixView licenseCity departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658412/image-people-public-domain-cleaningFree Image from public domain license