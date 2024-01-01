https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreenville Fire/Rescue, and Vidant Police gathered to cheer on employees, Vidant Medical Center, date unknown. Photo by Aaron Hines. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9658876View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5469 x 3639 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGreenville Fire/Rescue, and Vidant Police gathered to cheer on employees, Vidant Medical Center, date unknown. Photo by Aaron Hines. Original public domain image from FlickrMore