Engineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street are joined together with poured concrete, May 13, 2020. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9658882

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

