https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658882Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEngineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street are joined together with poured concrete, May 13, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9658882View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2328 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEngineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street are joined together with poured concrete, May 13, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMore