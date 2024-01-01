rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658938
Crews begin removing asphalt along First Street at Town Common where the Unite Against Racism mural was located, between…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Crews begin removing asphalt along First Street at Town Common where the Unite Against Racism mural was located, between Cotanche and Washington Streets, July 12, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9658938

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Crews begin removing asphalt along First Street at Town Common where the Unite Against Racism mural was located, between Cotanche and Washington Streets, July 12, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr

More