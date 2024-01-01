rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658949
ArtLab Mural by artist Scotte Eagle, volunteers assist with painting a new mural, November 6, 2020, photo by Aaron Hines / City of Greenville. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9658949

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

