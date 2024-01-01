https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658959Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIntersection pavement artwork is installed at Reade Circle and Evans Street on Monday, June 28, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9658959View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5841 x 3886 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIntersection pavement artwork is installed at Reade Circle and Evans Street on Monday, June 28, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMore