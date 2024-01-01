https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659006Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9659006View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2328 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGlass panels are installed as construction progresses at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April 22, 2020.More