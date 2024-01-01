rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659043
Crews begin removing asphalt along First Street at Town Common before repaving between Cotanche and Washington Streets, July 12, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9659043

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

