rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659044
Construction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Construction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July 16, 2020. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9659044

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Construction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July 16, 2020. Original public domain image from Flickr

More