https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659060Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe grand finale to Drone Week at Adventure Awaits Summer Camp included a visit to the IBX STEM Center and Washington-Warren Field Airport in Washington, NC, July 24, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9659060View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2328 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe grand finale to Drone Week at Adventure Awaits Summer Camp included a visit to the IBX STEM Center and Washington-Warren Field Airport in Washington, NC, July 24, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMore