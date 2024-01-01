rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659071
The City's Planning and Development Services Housing Division began demolishing a vacant house on Chestnut Street, March 23.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The City's Planning and Development Services Housing Division began demolishing a vacant house on Chestnut Street, March 23. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9659071

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The City's Planning and Development Services Housing Division began demolishing a vacant house on Chestnut Street, March 23. Original public domain image from Flickr

More