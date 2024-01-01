https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659076Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPublic Works staff get an early start planting trees for Community Tree Day, March 15. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9659076View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2328 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPublic Works staff get an early start planting trees for Community Tree Day, March 15. Original public domain image from FlickrMore