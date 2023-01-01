https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694174Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBell peppers png, healthy food, transparent backgroundAll photos are property of USDA with unlimited rights to the use and redistribution of the images. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePremiumID : 9694174View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 2992 x 2393 pxCompatible with :Bell peppers png, healthy food, transparent backgroundMore