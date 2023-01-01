https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeeled cucumber png, healthy food, transparent backgroundCACFP meal pattern 3-5 years. All photos are property of USDA with unlimited rights to the use and redistribution of the images. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePremiumID : 9694204View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2188 x 2188 pxCompatible with :Peeled cucumber png, healthy food, transparent backgroundMore