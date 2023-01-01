https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694209Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPita pocket png, food element, transparent backgroundCACFP meal pattern for adults. All photos are property of USDA with unlimited rights to the use and redistribution of the images. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePremiumID : 9694209View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3418 x 3418 pxCompatible with :Pita pocket png, food element, transparent backgroundMore