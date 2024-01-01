rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700328
Bersame abyssinica Fresen: finished drawing watercolor by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bersame abyssinica Fresen: finished drawing watercolor by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700328

View CC0 License

Bersame abyssinica Fresen: finished drawing watercolor by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.

More