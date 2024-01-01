https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700350Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArch of Trajan, Ancona, Italy (1804) watercolor by Sir Robert Smirke the younger. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9700350View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2771 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3243 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3243 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 76.04 MBFree DownloadArch of Trajan, Ancona, Italy (1804) watercolor by Sir Robert Smirke the younger. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.More