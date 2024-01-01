rawpixel
Arch of Trajan, Ancona, Italy (1804) watercolor by Sir Robert Smirke the younger. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700350

View CC0 License

