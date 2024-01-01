rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700352
L'Hiver: Chat sur un Coussin (1909) chromolithograph art by Th&eacute;ophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original from the MET…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

L'Hiver: Chat sur un Coussin (1909) chromolithograph art by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original from the MET Museum

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700352

View CC0 License

L'Hiver: Chat sur un Coussin (1909) chromolithograph art by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More