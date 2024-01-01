https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700384Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThunderstorm in the Alps (1868) by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9700384View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 789 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1972 x 1297 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1972 x 1297 px | 300 dpi | 14.67 MBFree DownloadThunderstorm in the Alps (1868) by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More