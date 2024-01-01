https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700394Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrnamental Confectionery and Practical Assistant to the Art of Baking (1893) by Herman Hueg. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9700394View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1076 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1076 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1076 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3486 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3984 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1076 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1076 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1076 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4000 x 3984 px | 300 dpi | 91.23 MBFree DownloadOrnamental Confectionery and Practical Assistant to the Art of Baking (1893) by Herman Hueg. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More