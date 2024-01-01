rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe (1515) by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe (1515) by Albrecht Dürer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700456

View CC0 License

