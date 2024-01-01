rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700560
Base ball / aquarelle print (1842-1910) chromolithograph art by Sandham, Henry. Original public domain image from Library of…
Base ball / aquarelle print (1842-1910) chromolithograph art by Sandham, Henry. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700560

View CC0 License

