https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Don't fear cancer fight it! (1918) chromolithograph art by Jerome Henry Rothstein. Original public domain image from Library…
Don't fear cancer fight it! (1918) chromolithograph art by Jerome Henry Rothstein. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700579

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

