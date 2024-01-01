https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700583Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJoin Army Navy Marines (1917) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9700583View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 893 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2542 x 3414 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2542 x 3414 px | 300 dpi | 49.7 MBFree DownloadJoin Army Navy Marines (1917) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More