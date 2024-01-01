rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700587
Rural Pennsylvania (1894-1977) chromolithograph art by Katherine Milhous. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700587

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

