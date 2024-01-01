https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700593Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a treetop (1880–1883) watercolor by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Original public domain image from Web umenia. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9700593View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1014 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2957 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4326 x 5120 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4326 x 5120 px | 300 dpi | 126.78 MBFree DownloadStudy of a treetop (1880–1883) watercolor by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Original public domain image from Web umenia. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.More