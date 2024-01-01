rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700640
Boy Playing by the Sea, chromolithograph art by Robert Barnes. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Boy Playing by the Sea, chromolithograph art by Robert Barnes. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700640

View CC0 License

