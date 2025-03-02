rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the Yakko Matahei in the Play Mukashi Otoko Yuki no Hinagata, Performed at the Ichimura…
Save
Edit Image
japan paintingcartoonpatternpersonswordartdrawingadult
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Hata no Daizen Taketora Disguised as the Yakko Matahei (right), and Iwai Hanshiro IV as…
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Hata no Daizen Taketora Disguised as the Yakko Matahei (right), and Iwai Hanshiro IV as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950346/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Umegae Disguised as the Female Fortune-teller Omatsu in the Play Mukashi Otoko Yuki no…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Umegae Disguised as the Female Fortune-teller Omatsu in the Play Mukashi Otoko Yuki no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010815/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as the Plant Seller Awashima no Yonosuke in the Play Mukashi Otoko Yuki no Hinagata…
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as the Plant Seller Awashima no Yonosuke in the Play Mukashi Otoko Yuki no Hinagata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020229/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Otomo no Kuronushi in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Otomo no Kuronushi in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the Ichimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952076/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as an Incarnation of the Dragon King in the Play Saki Masuya Ume on Kachidoki, Performed at…
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as an Incarnation of the Dragon King in the Play Saki Masuya Ume on Kachidoki, Performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950353/image-dragon-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Martial arts studio poster template
Martial arts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView license
The Actors Otani Hiroji III as Koga Saburo, and Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the Devil of Kogakeyama, the Spirit of Wakasa no…
The Actors Otani Hiroji III as Koga Saburo, and Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the Devil of Kogakeyama, the Spirit of Wakasa no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020944/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hakamadare Yasusuke or Watanabe no Tsuna (?) in the Play Shintenno Tonoi no Kisewata (?)…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hakamadare Yasusuke or Watanabe no Tsuna (?) in the Play Shintenno Tonoi no Kisewata (?)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951339/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Sakata Hyogonosuke Kintoki, in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata (Raiko's Four Intrepid…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Sakata Hyogonosuke Kintoki, in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata (Raiko's Four Intrepid…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020185/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Godai Saburo Masazumi Disguised as Rokuju-rokubu in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Godai Saburo Masazumi Disguised as Rokuju-rokubu in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951208/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Otsuma in the Play Kabuki no Hana Bandai Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth…
The Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Otsuma in the Play Kabuki no Hana Bandai Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948598/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Lady-in-Waiting Suho Disguised as Tsunokuniya Tsuna, in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Lady-in-Waiting Suho Disguised as Tsunokuniya Tsuna, in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949809/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Pilgrim Kakuzan in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Pilgrim Kakuzan in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949949/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The Actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as the Geisha Yukino (or Oyuki?) in the Play Kabuki no Hana Bandai Soga, Performed at the…
The Actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as the Geisha Yukino (or Oyuki?) in the Play Kabuki no Hana Bandai Soga, Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951053/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Yanone Goro in the Play Kuruwa-gayoi Komachi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Yanone Goro in the Play Kuruwa-gayoi Komachi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040097/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Watanabe no Tsuna in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Watanabe no Tsuna in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950051/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Kan Shojo in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Kan Shojo in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011166/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Akugenda Yoshira Disguised as a Pilgrim, in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Akugenda Yoshira Disguised as a Pilgrim, in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950776/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Araoka Hachiro in the Play Sakimasu ya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Araoka Hachiro in the Play Sakimasu ya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958493/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Arakawa Taro in the Play Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori, Performed at the Morita Theater in…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Arakawa Taro in the Play Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori, Performed at the Morita Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019853/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Hachio-maru Aratora in the Play Chigo Sakura Jusan Kane, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Hachio-maru Aratora in the Play Chigo Sakura Jusan Kane, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945341/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license